TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays can enjoy deals on tickets, food and more as the team makes a push for the 2022 postseason.

According to the Rays, fans can receive up to 40 percent off tickets, concessions and parking during the final homestand, including all 10 games against the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays. Games begin Sept. 16 and last through Sept. 25.

Tickets to the postseason promotion start at $9, with discounts varying by seat location. Discounted concession items will also be available by ordering through the MLB Ballpark App. Those discounts include $2 chips, $3 bottle Coca-Cola products, candy and Cracker Jack, $4 Nathan’s hot dogs and peanuts and $5 nachos.

All parking at Tropicana Field lots will be 40% off. Select lots start at $12.

More information on the promotion can be found online.