ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Rays fans will now have new food and beverage options at Tropicana Field, according to an announcement by the Tampa Bay Rays.

The dining options include:

Hunger + Thirst (Ballpark & Rec)

Pacific Counter

Beans & Barlour

Beachside Hospitality Group (Crabby’s Beachside Bites)

Mister Softee

Dippin’ Dots

Kahwa Coffee

Coppertail Brewing Co.

Fresh Vine Wine

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs.

Coca-Cola Refresh stands will also be back in service, where visitors can by a reusable cup.

The following stands also are adding new menu options, such as:

Modern Bird (Budweiser Porch) Korean Spiced Chicken Sandwich Chicken Queso Dip

Pig & Potato (Budweiser Porch) P&P Pierogi Foot-Long Tater Tot

Beach Drive (Third Base Food Hall) Jerk Chicken Sandwich Steel Drum Caribbean Bowl



Fans will also be able to make mobile orders on the MLB Ballpark app to reduce wait times for their food.