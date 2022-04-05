ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Rays fans will now have new food and beverage options at Tropicana Field, according to an announcement by the Tampa Bay Rays.

The dining options include:

  • Hunger + Thirst (Ballpark & Rec)
  • Pacific Counter
  • Beans & Barlour
  • Beachside Hospitality Group (Crabby’s Beachside Bites)
  • Mister Softee
  • Dippin’ Dots
  • Kahwa Coffee
  • Coppertail Brewing Co.
  • Fresh Vine Wine
  • Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs.

Coca-Cola Refresh stands will also be back in service, where visitors can by a reusable cup.

The following stands also are adding new menu options, such as:

  • Modern Bird (Budweiser Porch)
    • Korean Spiced Chicken Sandwich
    • Chicken Queso Dip
  • Pig & Potato (Budweiser Porch)
    • P&P Pierogi
    • Foot-Long Tater Tot
  • Beach Drive (Third Base Food Hall)
    • Jerk Chicken Sandwich
    • Steel Drum
    • Caribbean Bowl

Fans will also be able to make mobile orders on the MLB Ballpark app to reduce wait times for their food.