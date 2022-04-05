ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Rays fans will now have new food and beverage options at Tropicana Field, according to an announcement by the Tampa Bay Rays.
The dining options include:
- Hunger + Thirst (Ballpark & Rec)
- Pacific Counter
- Beans & Barlour
- Beachside Hospitality Group (Crabby’s Beachside Bites)
- Mister Softee
- Dippin’ Dots
- Kahwa Coffee
- Coppertail Brewing Co.
- Fresh Vine Wine
- Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs.
Coca-Cola Refresh stands will also be back in service, where visitors can by a reusable cup.
The following stands also are adding new menu options, such as:
- Modern Bird (Budweiser Porch)
- Korean Spiced Chicken Sandwich
- Chicken Queso Dip
- Pig & Potato (Budweiser Porch)
- P&P Pierogi
- Foot-Long Tater Tot
- Beach Drive (Third Base Food Hall)
- Jerk Chicken Sandwich
- Steel Drum
- Caribbean Bowl
Fans will also be able to make mobile orders on the MLB Ballpark app to reduce wait times for their food.