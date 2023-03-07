TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab your running shoes and prepare for a fun-filled day with the family at Tropicana Field next month!

Last week, the Tampa Bay Rays announced their new “Running with the Rays 5K,” which is set to take place on April 16.

The Rays stated that the family fun run will offer both an in-person and virtual format that will allow fans the chance to run, jog, or walk in the race from anywhere.

The race will begin at Tropicana Field in Lot 6 and continue through the streets of downtown St. Peter, routing through Al Lang Stadium before finishing back on the Tropicana Field turf.

A portion of all proceeds from the 5K will be donated to the Rays Baseball Foundation and the Rowdies Soccer Fund.

General registration for the event costs $50 and includes:

Commemorative medal

Timing chip and Race bib

Ticket vouchers for both the Rays and Rowdies.

VIP registration costs $75 and includes:

Commemorative medal

Timing chip and Race bib

Ticket vouchers for both the Rays and Rowdies

Upgraded seat location on the Rays voucher.

Those interested in participating in the 5K can register online here.

Parking for runners and spectators will be free. According to the Rays’ website, attendees will park in Tropicana Field Lot 7.

Throughout the race, participants will be running/walking on turf, grass, concrete, and asphalt surfaces.

Given that the event is family-friendly, walkers/joggers with strollers are invited to participate in the event. Those with wheelchairs are also encouraged to participate.

Bicycles, scooters and rollerblades are not permitted. Pets are also prohibited from joining the race. Service animals are permitted.

Race packets will be available for pickup at Tropicana Field on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Day-of-race packet pickup will be available on Sunday, April 16, from 6 to 7:15 a.m. The race will start at 7:30 a.m. sharp.