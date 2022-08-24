TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced the team’s 2023 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The schedule is subject to change and times for games will be announced at a later date.

Next year’s regular season will start with a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, beginning on March 30, marking the second consecutive season the Rays will play at home on Opening Day.

The Rays will open their 25th anniversary campaign against the Tigers, the team they faced at Tropicana Field in the club’s inaugural game.

All baseball clubs will play a more balanced schedule beginning in 2023, under the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the MLB and the MLB Players Association.

“Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Rays were scheduled for 18 or 19 games against each of their intradivision opponents from 2001-22. In 2023, the Rays are scheduled to face each AL East opponent 13 times, with two home series and two road series against each divisional foe,” the team said in a press release.

Instead of limiting interleague games to one division, clubs will face every team in the other league each season, and alternate home series annually. The Rays have 46 interleague games on the 2023 schedule.

The full 2023 schedule can be found online. Season memberships for the 2023 season are now on sale.