Tampa Bay Rays announce 2020 spring training schedule

TAMPA (WFLA) – We may be in the middle of summer but it’s never too early to look forward to the next Rays season of baseball.

The Rays 12th Grapefruit League season at Charlotte Sports Park will kickoff when pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb.13 with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Feb.17.

The Rays home schedule features six-weekend games, including the home opener on Sunday, February 23 vs. the New York Yankees and two games against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 15. In addition, the Boston Red Sox visit Charlotte Sports Park twice, on Monday, February 24 and Wednesday, March 11.

The Rays open the Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, February 22 against the Red Sox in Fort Myers.

Fans can place a deposit to become a 2020 Rays Spring Training Season Ticket Holder or renew their Spring Training Season Tickets and receive complimentary tickets to a 2019 Rays regular-season home game as well as a Rays promotional item by visiting the Rays website.