SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays released details of the long-awaited 2023 Rays Fan Fest!

On Feb. 18, Tropicana Field will be filled with Rays fans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to the baseball organization, Rays Season Members will be granted early entry to the fest at 10 a.m.

This year’s Fan Fest will feature over 75 current and former major league players and coaches at various autograph stations, on-stage entertainment for adults and children, a charity yard sale benefiting the Rays Baseball Foundation, the Rowdies Soccer Fund, and more.

The Charity Yard Sale will feature unique items such as game-used jerseys, helmets, bats, and other memorabilia, all priced at $5 each.

Rays infielder Brandon Lowe and his wife, Madison, will host a baseball and softball clinic as part of their Lowe’s Legends program as well.

In addition, Rowdies head coach Neill Collins and head of soccer operations Nico Castillo will host sessions to discuss the Rowdies season and player updates.

Rowdies ticket information will also be available to fans.

Fans will need a ticket to enter the fest. Tickets are free and can be claimed on the MLB Ballpark app or at RaysBaseball.com/FanFest. Once at the fest, fans will be able to scan the ticket from a mobile device for entry. Parking for the event is free as well.

Starting Feb. 13, Rays Season Members and subscribers to the Rays Insider email newsletter will have the first chance to purchase autograph passes for select players.

All other fans wanting to purchase autograph passes can do so in the MLB Ballpark app or on the Rays website on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Representatives from the Rays ticket sales department will be available to assist fans throughout the day in the purchase of Season Memberships, all-inclusive suites, group tickets, spring training tickets, and party areas.

For a full list of activities, activations, and events at Fan Fest, visit here.