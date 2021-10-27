Tampa Bay plays Arizona, looks to stop home slide

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Washington. The Lightning won 2-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Arizona Coyotes (0-5-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-1, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -277, Coyotes +218; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Arizona looking to break its three-game home skid.

Tampa Bay finished 36-17-3 overall with a 21-7-0 record at home a season ago. The Lightning averaged 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists per game last season.

Arizona went 24-26-6 overall a season ago while going 12-14-2 on the road. The Coyotes scored 37 power play goals on 178 power play opportunities last season.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

Coyotes: Carter Hutton: day to day (lower body), Conor Timmins: day to day (lower body), Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.