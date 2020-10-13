LIVE NOW /
Tampa Bay looks to increase lead to three games in ALCS versus Houston

Rays

Tampa Bay Rays celebrate their Game 2 victory over the Houston Astros in a baseball American League Championship Series, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in San Diego. The Rays defeated the Astros 4-2 to lead the series 2-0 games. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Ryan Yarbrough (1-4, 3.56 ERA in regular season) Houston: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.73 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

ALCS: Tampa Bay leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Urquidy and Houston will face Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Astros were 20-8 on their home turf in 2020. Houston has a team batting average of .280 this postseason, Carlos Correa has led them with an average of .423, including five extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

The Rays went 20-11 on the road in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .287 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with an OBP of .474, including seven extra base hits and five RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

