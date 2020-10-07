Tampa Bay looks to even series with New York in Game 2

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York Yankees (33-27, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

San Diego; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Deivi Garcia (3-2, 4.98 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

ALDS: New York leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Yankees will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the ALDS.

The Rays are 27-13 against teams from the AL East. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .229 this postseason, Randy Arozarena has lead them with an average of .583, including four extra base hits.

The Yankees have gone 23-17 against division opponents. New York has a team slugging percentage of .675 this postseason, Giancarlo Stanton leads them with a mark of 1.091, including three extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 52 hits and is batting .269.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 22 home runs and has 52 RBIs.LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runsYankees: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

