Tampa Bay hosts New York in decisive Game 5 of ALDS

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York Yankees (33-27, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

San Diego; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.84 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

ALDS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will host New York in the deciding game of the ALDS Friday.

The Rays are 27-13 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .234 this postseason, Randy Arozarena has lead them with an average of .500, including six extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Yankees are 23-17 in division play. New York has a team slugging percentage of .544 this postseason, Giancarlo Stanton leads them with a mark of 1.174, including seven extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .554.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 22 home runs and is batting .277.LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runsYankees: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss