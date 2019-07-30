Tampa Bay faces off against Boston in division matchup

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Adam Kolarek talks to Boston Red Sox first base coach Tom Goodwin (82) after Kolarek was moved to first base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays (60-48, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (59-48, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.60 ERA) Red Sox: David Price (7-4, 3.66 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents Boston and Tampa Bay will face off at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are 28-24 against teams from the AL East. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .343, good for second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with a mark of .396.

The Rays are 26-24 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay has slugged .428 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .514 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 138 hits and is batting .329. Mookie Betts is 12-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Meadows leads the Rays with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .514. Travis d’Arnaud is 9-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .309 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rays: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (right hand sprain), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (illness), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

LATEST STORIES: