Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, scores from third on a fielder’s choice single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, left, chases the ball on a throwing error by third baseman Joey Wendle during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — George Springer homered for the second straight day, Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3.

The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 13 games. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road.

Espinal, who entered the game with a .283 average in 71 career games, connected for a two-run drive-off reliever Matt Wisler to cap a five-run sixth inning that made it 6-1.