Sporting News names Kevin Cash 2019 AL Manager of the Year

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, right, watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Although baseball season has not officially the Rays are already receiving hardware for their fantastic season by winning the Sporting News’ 2019 AL Manager of the Year and Executive of the Year award.

This marks the third time a Rays manager has received the honor, following wins by Joe Maddon in 2008 and 2011.

Kevin Cash’s Rays won 96 games this season, earning the second AL wild-card spot despite a multitude of injuries to the team’s offense.

Rays General Manager Erik Neander also won Sporting News MLB Executive of the Year. Neander is the first Rays executive to win the award since Andrew Friedman in 2008.

Our leaders take home some hardware to lead off awards season!#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/89MldN9Fe9 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 23, 2019

According to USA Today, the Rays’ 2019 payroll was also $53 million the lowest in baseball.

