Snell shines in Rays 3-1 win over the Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot celebrates his two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher A.J. Cole with Joey Wendle (18) during the seventh inning of Game 1 of a wild card series playoff baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Blake Snell saved his best stuff for the postseason. The lefty had a no-hitter into the 6th inning, and ended-up finishing with 9 strikeouts. That tied a season-high for him and also tied a Rays franchise record for strike-outs in a playoff game.

The stellar pitching performance set the team up for the 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, giving them the 1-0 lead in best-of-three series.

Snell got his 5th win of the season, going 5 and two-thirds, giving up one hit, no runs and walking two. Diego Castillo, Nick Anderson and Pete Fairbanks came-in to finish-off what Snell started.

Offensively, the Rays got their first run thanks to a Randy Arozarena lead-off triple in the 4th, which set him up to score two batters later on a wild pitch to Willy Adames.

Then the insurance runs came in the bottom 7th, when Manuel Margot launched a 2-run homer to left field.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Wednesday at 4:07 p.m. at Tropicana Field, where the Rays look to close out the AL Wild Card Series, to advance to the divisional round in San Diego, California.

