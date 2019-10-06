Snell not up to par in Game 2 of ALDS

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers to a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (WFLA) – He hardly pitched poorly but, in comparison to the opposing pitcher Gerrit Cole, Blake Snell was not the star of this show.

Snell, who appeared in his first postseason game on Saturday night, pitched into the fourth inning. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out five.

The opposing man on the mound, Gerrit Cole, had a much more memorable outing pitching into the eighth inning recording 15 strikeouts throwing nearly 120 pitches.

The Rays will return home to play in the third game of the ALDS on Monday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

