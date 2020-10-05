Snell and Rays take on Yankees in Game 1 of ALDS

SAN DIEGO (WFLA) – New York Yankees (33-27, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)
3RD INNING:
2ND INNING: 1-1
1ST INNING: 1-1
The Rays tie the game at one with a home run courtesy of Randy Arozarena.
Blake Snell faces four batters and allows one run in the top of the first inning.
PREGAME:
(AP) – San Diego; Monday, 8:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.84 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (4-2, 3.24 ERA in regular season)
LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Blake Snell and Tampa Bay will host New York in Game 1 of the ALDS.
The Rays are 27-13 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .254 this postseason, Randy Arozarena has lead them with an average of .500, including three extra base hits.
The Yankees are 23-17 against teams from the AL East. New York has a team on-base percentage of .409 this postseason, Gleyber Torres leads them with an OBP of .800 in 7 at-bats.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 52 hits and has 37 RBIs.
Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 22 home runs home runs and is slugging .610.LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runsYankees: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by nine runs
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).