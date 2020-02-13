‘Sky is the limit’ for Rays pitching staff – if they can stay healthy

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) – If you want to toss an “obviously!” at me, I will not blame you. The Tampa Bay Rays pitchers and catchers officially hit the field for the start of spring training on Thursday. They are excited, they are hungry and they are healthy. Obviously! The health factor can be assumed at this exact date but it cannot be taken for granted.

Tyler Glasnow, one of the Rays’ three starting pitchers, missed about four months of the 2019 season due to a right forearm strain. He also underwent a minor medical procedure on his right wrist in November.

“I feel really good,” said Glasnow. “Everything is coming along. I’ve been throwing bullpens. I waited a little longer to throw this offseason so I am kind of building up a little slower this season but I feel great.”

How does he feel about the Rays pitching staff?

“I think the sky is the limit,” Glasnow told us.

The Rays manager, Kevin Cash, agreed with him.

“When you look at the candidates that we have, the five that are obvious with Ryan Yarbrough and Yonny Chirinos, Brendan McKay, Trevor Richards and then, some young players who are making a push,” said Cash. “If we can stay healthy, we’ve got really talented pitchers and we’ve got talented pitchers who can provide some depth.”

