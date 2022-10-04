TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays have clinched a spot in the American League Wild Card game.

This marks the team’s fourth straight year of making the postseason.

Here are some postseason events that will be happening across the Tampa Bay area.

On Thursday, the city of Tampa will unveil a banner for the team at the City Municipal Services building at 8:30 a.m.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will “Rays Up The Flag” at St. Pete City Hall on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Fans can pick up a flag and yard sign at WestShore Plaza from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, Budweiser is hosting a watch party for the game at Sparkman Wharf on Channelside Drive.

You may be wondering who the Rays will play in the Wild Card game. Well, that’s still up in the air. The regular season is scheduled to end on Wednesday and that’s when we will find out the Rays’ opponent.