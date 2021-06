Tampa Bay Rays’ Taylor Walls (6) rounds first after hitting a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Taylor Walls had a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning among a season-high three hits, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-1.

The AL-leading Rays trailed 1-0 before scoring three runs in the eighth and four in the ninth to get the series victory in their return to the stadium that hosted their neutral-site World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall.

Austin Meadows had a two-run single and Yandy Díaz a two-run homer in the ninth.