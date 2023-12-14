TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

The Rays are also sending outfielder Manuel Margot to the Dodgers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan said.

In exchange, the Rays will receive pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca, according to Passan.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal also reported the trade, adding that the trade is contingent on Glasnow signing an extension.

In 2023, Glasnow had a 10-7 record in 21 games with an ERA of 3.53.

Glasnow joined the Rays in 2018 after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his first full season with the Rays in 2019, he earned a 6-1 record in 12 starts with an ERA of 1.78.

In 2023, Margot batted .264 with four home runs in 311 at bats and nine stolen bases.

What the Rays are getting in return in Deluca is a 25-year-old who batted .262 in 2023 with two home runs in 42 at bats. 26-year-old Pepiot appeared in eight games for the Dodgers in 2023 and had a 2-1 record and a 2.14 ERA.

The Dodgers also added superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani this offseason, signing him to a record 10-year, $700 million contract.

