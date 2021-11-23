Report: Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco agrees to 12-year contract

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has reportedly agreed to a “massive” contract.

According to an ESPN report, sources say the 20-year-old has agreed to a 12-year contract.

The deal would guarantee Franco $185 million, with a maximum of $223, according to ESPN.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan tweeted the news just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a 12-year contract that guarantees him around $185 million, sources tell ESPN. The deal is worth a maximum of $223 million. It is done, pending small details. The 20-year-old is going to be a Ray for a long time. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 23, 2021

“It is done, pending small details. The 20-year-old is going to be a Ray for a long time,” Passan tweeted.

The Tampa Bay Rays have not yet issued a statement or released information.