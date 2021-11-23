Report: Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco agrees to 12-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has reportedly agreed to a “massive” contract.
According to an ESPN report, sources say the 20-year-old has agreed to a 12-year contract.
The deal would guarantee Franco $185 million, with a maximum of $223, according to ESPN.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan tweeted the news just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
“It is done, pending small details. The 20-year-old is going to be a Ray for a long time,” Passan tweeted.
The Tampa Bay Rays have not yet issued a statement or released information.