Report: Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco agrees to 12-year contract

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has reportedly agreed to a “massive” contract.

According to an ESPN report, sources say the 20-year-old has agreed to a 12-year contract.

The deal would guarantee Franco $185 million, with a maximum of $223, according to ESPN.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan tweeted the news just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It is done, pending small details. The 20-year-old is going to be a Ray for a long time,” Passan tweeted.

The Tampa Bay Rays have not yet issued a statement or released information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss