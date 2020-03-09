Live Now
Pres. Trump expected to join coronavirus task force for coronavirus update

Rays’ Yoshi Tsutsugo searching for home in St. Petersburg

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The first batter to step to the plate for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday is not typically in that leadoff spot.

Yoshi Tsutsugo, the third baseman for the Rays, got to the plate early in order to leave the game early. His manager, Kevin Cash, made it a priority.

“Get him right at the top, get him two at-bats,” said Cash, “If he wants a third one, great. Then, get him out of here. He is going to go look for a house I think or somewhere to live in St. Pete so I want to give him as much time as possible.”

The Rays signed Tsutsugo in December who is originally from Japan.

When Cash was asked if Tsutsugo might decide to become his neighbor, he seemed to welcome the idea.

“That would be great!” said Cash with a smile. “He has got a really good taste for good food. He has recommended some things so I’ll come over and maybe he can cook some of that stuff up.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating"

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss