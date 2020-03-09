Rays’ Yoshi Tsutsugo searching for home in St. Petersburg

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The first batter to step to the plate for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday is not typically in that leadoff spot.

Yoshi Tsutsugo, the third baseman for the Rays, got to the plate early in order to leave the game early. His manager, Kevin Cash, made it a priority.

“Get him right at the top, get him two at-bats,” said Cash, “If he wants a third one, great. Then, get him out of here. He is going to go look for a house I think or somewhere to live in St. Pete so I want to give him as much time as possible.”

The Rays signed Tsutsugo in December who is originally from Japan.

When Cash was asked if Tsutsugo might decide to become his neighbor, he seemed to welcome the idea.

“That would be great!” said Cash with a smile. “He has got a really good taste for good food. He has recommended some things so I’ll come over and maybe he can cook some of that stuff up.”