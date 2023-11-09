TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays’ first baseman Yandy Díaz can now add the AL Silver Slugger award to his long list of accomplishments.

On Tuesday, Díaz became the first Tampa Bay player to win the award since outfielder Carl Crawford in 2010. He’s also just the fourth player in franchise history to earn the honor, joining third baseman Evan Longoria (2009) and first baseman Carlos Peña (2007).

The Silver Slugger award is the top offensive honor in Major League Baseball, with each league’s managers and coaches selecting the season’s best players at each position.

Díaz was this year’s only winner for Tampa Bay. Rays’ outfielder Randy Arozarena was runner-up for the award for the third straight year for the position. Isaac Paredes also came up short at third base and the utility position.

The 32-year-old became the first player in Rays history to win an AL batting title, with his club record .330 batting average to help him along the way. He also earned his first All-Star selection after being voted an AL starter at first base.

On top of all his accomplishments this year, the Rays first baseman set career highs in nearly every offensive category, including hits (173), doubles (35), home runs (22), RBI (78), runs scored (95), batting average (.330), slugging pct. (.522) and OPS (.932).

His 19 games with at least three hits were also tied for a club record, while his 53 multi-hit games were the most hits by a Ray since 2009.