Rays winning streak ends at 9, Red Sox beat Rays 3-2

Boston Red Sox’s Chris Sale pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth and the COVID-19 impacted Boston Red Sox stopped the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays’ nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory.

Boston infielder Yairo Muñoz became the latest Boston player to test positive for COVID-19.

Eight Boston players and two coaches have either had a positive test or are considered close contacts since last Friday.

Christian Vázquez homered and drove in two runs for Boston. Rays rookie Wander Franco homered off Chris Sale, extending his on-base streak to 32 games.