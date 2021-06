Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows, left, celebrates with Manuel Margot after Margot’s two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels’ Alex Cobb during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-3 for their fourth straight win.

Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino homered for Tampa Bay.

Ji-Man Choi had four hits and drove in two runs as the Rays improved to 6-0 against the Angels this season.

The Angels have lost five in a row overall.