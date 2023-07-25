Related video above: Could the Tampa Bay Rays move to Orlando?

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will return to Port Charlotte for spring training in 2024 after Hurricane Ian caused extensive destruction to their facility last September, forcing the team to move ahead of last season.

The Rays have made Port Charlotte their preseason home since 2009, but due to damages, the Tampa Bay team held their workouts and played one of their 2023 spring training games at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide Word of Sports Complex in Orlando.

The remainder of the Rays’ spring training games were played at their home stadium, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Tampa Bay will host a total of 13 games at Tropicana Field throughout the spring, with the first matchup being held on Feb. 24 against the Atlanta Braves. The final home game will be against the Detroit Tigers on March 26.

Additionally, the Rays will travel to the Dominican Republic for the first time in franchise history for two exhibition games against the Boston Red Sox on March 9-10. These games also mark the first time since 2020 that Major League teams play in the Dominican Republic.

Ticket information and game times will be announced at a later date, according to the Rays. Anyone with questions regarding 2024 spring training can be sent to this email: springtraining@raysbaseball.com.