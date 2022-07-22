JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Rays shortstop Wander Franco reportedly had over $650,000 in jewelry stolen from his car while he was on rehab assignment in June.

ESPN reported around 3 a.m. on June 22, Kahlil Eugene Mathis, 24, broke into Franco’s Rolls-Royce SUV outside a DoubleTree hotel in Jacksonville and stole a safe that had seven pieces of jewelry in it.

The safe reportedly contained:

A $300,000 gold, diamond-encrusted Cuban link chain and circle medallion with a W and diamonds on it

A $200,000 rose gold Cuban link chain with diamonds

A $70,000 gold pendant with a green and blue “FRANCO 5” medallion

A $44,000 Rolex watch with diamonds

A $20,000 American League championship ring

A $20,000 Durham Bulls championship ring

A $5,000 gold Jerry pendant from the “Tom and Jerry” cartoon

According to reports, Mathis sold two of the items to a pawn shop the next day.

After Mathis was arrested, ESPN reported police found the safe in his bedroom closet with both of the championship rings inside. The two Cuban link chains and the Rolex have not been found yet.

Mathis was reportedly wanted for three other car burglaries at the time of his arrest.

Records obtained by ESPN showed Mathis is in jail and faces charges from nine other incidents since January. Four of them involved felony burglary.

Franco was in Jacksonville playing with the Durham Bulls at the time while he was recovering from a strained quadriceps that caused him to miss several games.

Mathis is being held on a $906,566 bond, deputies told ESPN.