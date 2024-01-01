TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Days after going missing in the Dominican Republic, Rays shortstop Wander Franco was detained on Monday in connection to allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors.

Franco appeared before prosecutors in Puerto Plata, according to reports from Spanish-language media outlets Listin Diario and Diario Libre.

The mother of the child who made the accusation against Franco was also detained, the outlets reported.

On Dec. 26, 2023, Dominican prosecutors and police showed up at Franco’s home in his hometown, about 37 miles away from Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic’s capital. They did not find the 22-year-old player to request he appear for testimony.

Franco, who signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays in 2021, was having an All-Star season before being sidelined in August 2023, when authorities in the Dominican Republic began investigating claims that Franco had been in a relationship with a minor.

MLB launched its own investigation under its the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the players’ association. Franco was placed on the restricted list on Aug. 14 before he was moved to administrative leave on Aug. 22.

MLB’s investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.