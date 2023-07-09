TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays fans will see another familiar face during the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

After Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco was left off the initial American League All-Star roster, he was shortly added to the star-studded lineup last Tuesday.

Franco joined the squad after New York Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge tore a ligament in his right big toe. With Judge unable to participate in the Midsummer Classic, Franco will step in and take his spot.

According to MLB.com, Franco got the news that he’s an All-Star following the Rays’ July 4 game, when Tampa Bay fell 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It’s going to be super good, being able to be in there and being able to talk to everybody,” Franco told the MLB. “I think it’s going to be awesome.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash shared his excitement for Franco, saying he’s “pumped,” adding that he hopes to see more All-Stars come from the franchise.

“I’m pumped for Wander. He is so deserving,” Cash told the MLB. “It doesn’t matter how you get on. When you get on, you’re on. He’s an American League All-Star. The hope is we see many of those.”

Now, Tampa Bay is set to send four players to the All-Star game, including two players who will make their All-Star debut: Yandy Díaz and Randy Arozarena.

Rays’ ace Shane McClanahan was also selected, making it his second consecutive selection for the game. However, he won’t be able to participate after being listed on the 15-day injury list. McClanahan was replaced by Mariners right-hander George Kirby.

For this year’s voting, the Rays had nine players on the ballot: Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe, Isaac Paredes, Wander Franco, Christian Bethancourt, Randy Arozarena, Josh Low, Jose Siri and Harold Ramírez.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game between the best in the American and National leagues will take place on Tuesday, July 11 in Seattle, Washington.