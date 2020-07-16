Rays use artificial fan noise as 2020 season nears

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The sounds of a baseball game filled Tropicana Field Thursday, with ballpark organ songs, walk-up music, and even artificial crowd noise that would get louder for a good play or when players stepped up to the plate.

The atmosphere was the first feeling of meaningful baseball at Tropicana Field since last fall.

“I liked it,” said Rays Center Fielder Kevin Kiermaier. “It’s a lot better than just silence throughout a ballpark. That’s not what we’re accustomed to. We were the home team and we went out there and it was so loud I couldn’t even hear Hunter Renfroe. Once Ji-Man Choi stepped-in to lead-off the game, everything quieted down. You kind of had that crowd white noise and we liked it.”

Rays Manager Kevin Cash is for the noise if fans cannot be at the Trop to root on the Rays.

“It was more realistic, closer to realistic. You’ve got to have some type of energy as that game goes on,” Cash said.

That extra bump of sound was also a shot in the arm for some players, with an added excitement and enthusiasm in their simulated game.

“I thought it was actually pretty good,” said Rays infielder Mike Brosseau. “It was as realistic as it can be under the circumstances. It kind of made it not so much, not so quiet. You can kind of get used to what other teams might be putting out volume-wise. I thought it was good.”

This was also the first time the Rays had a full squad simulated game during these summer camp workouts, with position players at every spot.

