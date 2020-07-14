Rays Tyler Glasnow returns to practice after COVID-19 recovery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are back in action after months of being off the field, but one team member was notably missing from their first few practices.

News Channel 8 learned pitcher Tyler Glasnow missed the first week of summer workouts because he was sick with COVID-19.

A representative for the team said the righty tested positive for the coronavirus during intake screening, but had only mild cold symptoms.

He returned to Tropicana Field on Tuesday.

Citing Major League Baseball and the players’ union, ESPN reported 58 players and eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19 through the final round of the intake screening process.

The Rays have not confirmed any additional cases of the coronavirus, but three other players, infielder Jose Martinez, outfielder Randy Arozarena, and Yonny Chirinos, have not been listed to work out since summer workouts began on July 3.

