Rays trade Willy Adames to Brewers for 2 relievers, reports say

Tampa Bay Rays’ Willy Adames rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are moving on from shortstop Willy Adames in a trade that will send him to the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports.

Adames was originally acquired in a three team that sent former Rays starting pitcher David Price to the Detroit Tigers.

Adames although a fan favorite has struggled in 2021 hitting just .197 in 41 games for the Rays.

In return, the Rays are receiving relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen both of which are expected to improve the bullpen that has suffered multiple injuries including to Peter Fairbanks, Chaz Roe, and Nick Anderson.

The Brewers will also receive reliever Trevor Richards from the Rays as part of the swap.