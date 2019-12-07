Rays trade Tommy Pham for Hunter Renfroe and prospect

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 14: Tommy Pham #29 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on May 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have traded outfielder Tommy Pham and a prospect to the San Diego Padres for Hunter Renfroe and two prospects.

Pham, 31 hit .273 for the Rays and led the team in hits, doubles, stolen bases, and on-base percentage.

We've officially acquired Hunter Renfroe, Xavier Edwards & a PTBNL from the Padres. pic.twitter.com/JMDi0vgyqh — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) December 7, 2019

The Rays will be receiving Hunter Renfroe, 27 who hit 33 home runs last season and was fifth in the majors with 27 home runs prior to the All-Star break.

Following the season, Renfroe underwent minor surgery to remove a bone spur from the top of his right foot.

Also going in the deal for the Rays is minor league switch-hitting infielder Xavier Edwards. Edwards, 20 hit .322 with 18 doubles, 8 triples, and 34 stolen bases in Single-A,

Edwards was also ranked by Baseball America as the Best Defensive Second Baseman in the Midwest League for the 2019 season.