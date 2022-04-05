TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays traded left fielder Austin Meadows to the Detroit Tigers Monday night.

In return the Rays got infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance round B pick in the 2022 draft. Paredes, who was the Tigers No. 6 prospect in 2020, played seven games at the major league level last year, batting .154 with one home run and three RBI.

Paredes will report to the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate Durham Bulls to start the season, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported.

Paredes is “considered more of an offensive threat” than other young infielders currently in the Rays farm system, according to Rosenthal.

The move opened a spot in the Rays’ outfield. To fill it the team brought up top prospect Josh Lowe to the Opening Day roster. They sent him down to the minors earlier this spring.

The 24-year-old outfielder played eight games for the Rays last season, batting .190. He spent most of the season in Durham, where he hit .291 with 22 home runs and 78 RBI.

Meadows came to the Rays from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for pitcher Chris Archer during the 2018 season. Pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz also came to Tampa Bay in that same trade.

Over parts of four season, Meadows hit .256 with 65 home runs and 212 RBI. Last season he ranked seventh in MLB with 106 RBI. That was also the most RBI in season by a Rays players since Evan Longoria had 113 in 2009.

He joins his brother Parker in Detroit, who was drafted by the Tigers in 2018.