Tampa Bay Rays’ Joey Wendle doubles off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Tampa Bay Rays have traded all-star infielder Joey Wendle to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

Wendle hit .265/.319/.422 with 31 doubles, 11 HR, 54 RBI and 73 runs scored in 2021.

The Rays will reportedly receive Kameron Misner, an outfield prospect in return.

The former 35th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft hit 12 homers and stole 26 bases between A Ball and Double-A during the 2021 season.