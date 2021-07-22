Rays trade for Nelson Cruz, reports say

Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz celebrates in the dugout his home run off Chicago White Sox’s Lance Lynn during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will be adding some much-needed offense to their lineup.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Rays have traded for Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Cruz is a seven-time all-star and in 2021 at the age of 40 is hitting .294 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI’s.

The Rays will be trading away right-handed minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman in exchange for Cruz and right-handed minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher.

Club acquires right-handed minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman, in exchange for designated hitter Nelson Cruz and right-handed minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher. — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 22, 2021

Ryan in 11 starts in Triple-A was 4-3 with 10 walks and 75 strikeouts in 57 innings. Strotman was 7-2 in 12 starts with 33 walks and 62 strikeouts in 58 innings.

Both players were top 20 prospects in the Rays organization, according to MLB.com