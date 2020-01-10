Rays trade for Jose Martinez, Arozarena, picks for Liberatore and prospect

St. Louis Cardinals’ Jose Martinez hits a single during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing to add offense this offseason following a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Rays will be receiving outfielder Jose Martinez, outfielder Randy Arozarena, and a Compensation A pick in exchange for highly touted left-handed pitching prospect Matt Liberatore, catcher Edgardo Rodriguez, and a Compensation B pick.

Liberatore, 20, is a consensus top 100 prospect in baseball and is regarded by some as one of the best left-handed prospects in the minor leagues.

Jose Martinez in 2019 hit .269 with 10 home runs, 42 RBI’s in 128 games with the Cardinals. While Arozarena between AA and AAA hit .334 with 15 home runs, 53 RBI’s, and provided 17 steals in 92 games.

