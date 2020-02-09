Rays trade Emilio Pagán to Padres for Manuel Margot and a prospect

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Travis d’Arnaud, left, and closing pitcher Emilio Pagan, right, celebrate their win over the Houston Astros at the end of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have traded reliever Emilio Pagán to the San Diego Padres for outfielder Manuel Margot and catcher/outfielder Logan Driscoll, according to The Athletic.

Pagan had a breakout season with the Rays in 2019 appearing in a career-high 66 games, and had a team-high 20 saves with 96 strikeouts to 13 walks.

Margot will be the second Padres outfielder added to the Rays this offseason following a trade back in December that sent Tommy Pham to San Diego in exchange for Hunter Renfroe, Xavier Edwards & a player to be named later.

Margot in 2019 plated 135 games in center field hitting .234 along with 12 home runs along with 20 stolen bases.

Driscoll was drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Padres hitting .268 with a .340 on-base percentage in 39 games in Low A.

