Rays trade Diego Castillo to Mariners

Tampa Bay Rays’ Diego Castillo pitches to a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are moving on from a key piece of their bullpen.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Rays have traded Diego Castillo in exchange for reliever JT Chargois and third base prospect Austin Shenton.

Castillo who pitched for the Rays since 2018 led the team in saves in 2021 with 14 and has a 2.72 ERA.

The Rays will be receiving JT Chargois who has a 3.30 ERA in 31 appearances with 29 strikeouts over 30 innings as well as the Mariners 17th ranked prospect Austin Shenton.

Shenton who played at Florida International for two seasons is hitting .300 this year with 12 home runs and 61 RBI’s between Single-A and Double-A.