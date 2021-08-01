Rays top Red Sox 3-2 for 3-game sweep, widen lead in East

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan went six strong innings and Brandon Lowe homered as the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2, completing a three-game sweep.

McClanahan allowed one run and four hits, helping the Rays take a one and a half game lead over Boston.

Hunter Renfroe homered for the Red Sox, who have lost a season-high four in a row. Nick Pivetta retired his first eight batters before walking Mike Zunino on four pitches with two outs in the third.

After falling behind 3-0, Pivetta got the count to 3-2 before Lowe lined his career-high 23rd homer into the right-field seats.