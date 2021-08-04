Rays to start 2022 season on the road against Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays Austin Meadows celebrates with teammate Randy Arozarena (56) after defeating the Boston Red Sox during a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are scheduled to start the 2022 season on Thursday, March 31, on the road with the games split between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The home opener will be on Friday, April 8, against the Baltimore Orioles. It will be the sixth time the Rays host the Orioles in the home opener and, hopefully, the second time the Rays win that game. The one and only win for the Rays arrived in walk-off fashion on April 6, 2010.



According to the Rays, every club is scheduled to start the season on the same date in 2022.

Additionally, it could become the first season since 1968 that every team across Major League Baseball plays their first game of the season on the same day.