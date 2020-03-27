Rays to match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses, organizations and charities, such as the Ronald McDonald House, are feeling quite a strain.

Ronald McDonald House has had to cancel their group meals and have set up an emergency fund for meals and supplies by partnering with local restaurants.

As a way to help, the Tampa Bay Rays are now matching every donation given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay up to $2,000.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities house families of children who are considered most critical and have no other place to go. This includes premature babies, cancer & trauma patients, CDH (congenital diaphragmatic hernia) families with critically-ill infants, and families with children receiving life-changing therapies and medical procedures.

