TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Nearly two months ago, Major League Baseball was nearing the start of the regular season. For the Tampa Bay Rays, their highly-touted pitching staff was on the cusp of being all the way revved-up for what they hoped would be their best year yet.

"When spring training got shut down I was pleased with where everybody was," said Rays Pitching Coach Kyle Snyder on a video call Wednesday. "Spring training is a pretty critical time - especially the first 10 days, if you look at history. Everybody was healthy. Everybody was building their pitch counts. The relievers were getting to the point where we were getting a lot closer to back-to-back days and we were a week away."