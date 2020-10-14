Rays to host pop-up sites, re-open Tropicana Field store

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will be reopening the team store at Tropicana Field and will be hosting pop-up sites to sell all new new postseason merchandise including T-shirts, caps and hoodies.

The Rays Team Store will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Masks are required, and there will be limits on the number of people allowed in at a time, as well as social-distancing restrictions including cash-free payments.

Merchandise can also be shipped by calling (727) 342-5731 or by emailing RaysRetail@RankandRally.com.

There also will be two pop-up sales sites on Friday, featuring the Rays Street Team, from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa, and from 4–6 p.m. at Pier 60 in Clearwater.

Postseason merchandise now available includes AL East champion shirts, novelties and caps, as well shirts from the 98ers Collection which is in reference to Kevin Cash’s comments on his bullpen following a game against the Yankees.

For a limited time, fans can purchase any postseason item and receive a complimentary Charlie Morton Bobblehead when purchasing a product at the Rays Team Store at Tropicana Field. Fans can also get a Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead, at select Morgan Auto Group locations in the Tampa Bay area.