Rays to host 3 watch parties for Game 5 of ALDS

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’re as excited about the Tampa Bay Rays postseason run as we are, you’ll want to check out some upcoming watch parties taking place Thursday night!

For Rays fans in Tampa, the watch party will be taking place at Sparkman Wharf which will feature giveaways by the Rays Street Team and a special appearance by Raymond.

In St. Petersburg two watch parties will be taking place!

One party will be at Park & Rec and The Avenue located on 4th Street in St. Petersburg.

The other will be Baseball in the Park located at Straub Park where fans can watch the game on a jumbo screen.

