Tampa Bay Rays’ Mike Zunino, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Brandon Lowe (8) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Boston Red Sox following the Red Sox 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees.

The Rays hold the season advantage with 11 wins this season, seven of which came at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will host the Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 8 p.m. for the best of five series.