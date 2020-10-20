LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Rays take the field ahead of Game 1 of the World Series

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Tex. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays arrived a little bit later than planned but it was a thrill for the club to hit the field for its World Series workout day, twelve years after the franchise last had a shot to win it all.

The Rays will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one on Tuesday with both clubs coming off respective seven-game league championship series.

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow will start game one in what calls a “nostalgic” step in his career.

Glasnow grew up in southern California, attending Dodger games as a kid, relating those experiences to his impressions of all the ballparks around the major leagues when he became a player.

The Dodgers will counter with one of the greats, Clayton Kershaw, who will appear his third World Series in four years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss