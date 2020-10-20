Rays take the field ahead of Game 1 of the World Series

ARLINGTON, Tex. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays arrived a little bit later than planned but it was a thrill for the club to hit the field for its World Series workout day, twelve years after the franchise last had a shot to win it all.

The Rays will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one on Tuesday with both clubs coming off respective seven-game league championship series.

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow will start game one in what calls a “nostalgic” step in his career.

Glasnow grew up in southern California, attending Dodger games as a kid, relating those experiences to his impressions of all the ballparks around the major leagues when he became a player.

The Dodgers will counter with one of the greats, Clayton Kershaw, who will appear his third World Series in four years.