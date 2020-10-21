Rays staff members enjoy well-earned World Series trip of a lifetime

ARLINGTON, Texas. (WFLA) – Stephon Thomas has endured a unique and bizarre baseball season just as players on the Tampa Bay Rays. For Thomas, a trip to the World Series is just as rewarding.

Thomas is the Rays Director of Promotions. For some fans, that is a fancy term for “Bobblehead Guy”. By the way, bobbleheads are available at the team store, Thomas says.

Thomas arrived in Arlington a few hours ahead of game one, a reward trip for Rays staff that put on the usual stellar product, with virtually no product to sell.

Thomas says the promotions staff was aggressive on social media all season and did a very good job keeping fans engaged all season.

As the postseason went deeper, the Rays organization stepped up its efforts, just like the club on the field. The team store re-opened and fans began to dress in postseason gear and the catchy “Stable” collection, shirts born from the phrase uttered by Rays Manager Kevin Cash after an incident at Yankee Stadium.

“I have an entire stable that can throw 98 (miles per hour)”, said Cash after Rays player Mike Brosseau dodged a 102 miles per hour fastball thrown near his head by Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman.

The comment earned Cash a suspension from Major League Baseball. For folks like Thomas, an ingenious idea for a t-shirt.

The Rays staff will enjoy games one and two in Arlington before heading back to Tampa Bay with memories for life and hopes that next season, they can enjoy these games in their own ballpark.