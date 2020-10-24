LIVE BLOG: Rays hoping to even up series tonight in Game 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays started four right-handed hitters at the top of their batting order and seven in all against Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías in World Series Game 4 on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay made one change from the players it started against lefty Clayton Kershaw in the opener, starting Mike Brosseau at third in place of Joey Wendle. The Rays started four right-handed hitters at the top of their batting order.

Los Angeles reverted to its lineup against left-handers for the matchup with Ryan Yarbrough, using the same batting order the Dodgers started in Game 2, except for dropping second baseman Kiké Hernández one slot to ninth and moving up left fielder Chris Taylor to eighth.

Oregon family, who is originally from Florida, attends Game 4



The roof was open at new $1.2 billion Globe Life Park after staying closed for the first time in the postseason for Game 3, when the game time temperature was 53 degrees.

Los Angeles led 2-1 in the best-of-seven Series, seeking its first title since 1988.

Tampa Bay is in the Series for the second time following a five-game loss to Philadelphia in 2008.

News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley will be providing the latest updates throughout Game 4. You can find her updates below:

FIRST INNING:

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: