Rays Spring Training game tickets to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets to 2021 Rays Spring Training games will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m., the team announced Wednesday.

Fans can purchase their tickets via the MLB Ballpark app, which can be found in the App Store and Google Play, and RaysBaseball.com. Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, will not be available or accepted.

Spring Training season ticket holders have access, based upon their tenure as a season ticket holder, to purchase tickets at a 10 percent discount off single-game pricing through an exclusive online presale. Spring Training season ticket holders will receive an email with additional information.

For the safety of those attending Spring Training games, tickets will be available in socially-distant seating pods in increments of two or four seats, and face masks will be required at all times except while eating or drinking in your seat.

Spring Training games that will take place from Feb. 28 through March 13 will be scheduled as seven-inning games, though they can be shortened to five innings or lengthened to nine innings upon mutual agreement of both managers. Games from March 14 to March 30 will be scheduled for nine innings, though managers can mutually decide to shorten to seven innings.

Fans who attend a Spring Training game can park in the main lot at Charlotte Sports Park, located at 2300 El Jobean Rd in Port Charlotte.

For a full list of measures taken to ensure fan and staff safety at Charlotte Sports Park, visit

RaysBaseball.com/spring.